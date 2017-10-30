Concern for missing woman who discharged herself from hospital and may be in Lincolnshire

Police have asked for help in tracing a woman who left a hospital in Derbyshire without being formally discharged,

Lucy Chapman,31, left Chesterfield Royal Hospital at around 11pm on Tuesday, October 24.

It is believed she may be using a false name.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We want to trace her because we are concerned for her welfare.

“We think she has links to Lincolnshire and Humberside.”

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference 1008 of October 24.

If you live outside Derbyshire, call 0345 123 3333