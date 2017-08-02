Cooking up plans to host food festival in market

Boston’s Community Police Inspector has told councillors of his plans to arrange a food market for locally-based restaurants.

Insp Andrew Morrice, who has been in the role since March last year, was praised by councillors as he reported on the success of the Mini Police taster day and the Korzinska Eastern European shop open day to the Boston Town Area Committee.

He also outlined plans, off the back of the Korzinska day, to hold the food market some time, possibly around Easter, next year.

Coun Stephen Woodliffe congratulated Insp Morrice on the work he had done since coming to the town, before asking what BTAC could do to support him.

“Obviously you are trying to change culture and attitudes.

“My thing is that we as BTAC can help financially, what are the things we can do to support you and your wonderful work?”

Coun Yvonne Stephens joined in the praise but asked if non-migrant businesses and butchers would be involved, which Insp Morrice responded with ‘absolutely’.

“I want British restaurants there as well as other nationalities. Let’s have everybody there and included.

“We have got a phenomenal range of restaurants in the town.”

Following the meeting Insp Morrice told The Standard: “There has been a lot of work undertaken in the town, and I do feel the town is in a much stronger place than it was a year ago.

“I am pleased that the councillors have the same sense of improvement, and recognise the hard work we have undertaken.

“I am fortunate that I have an extremely good and dedicated team who are always determined to go the extra mile.”

Boston Borough Council has already agreed to provide the stalls for the market. Mr Morrice will now approach businesses in the town.

Businesses interested in the food market can email bostontowncentre@lincs.pnn.police.uk

Mr Morrice reassured councillors that street drinking was not being reported as often, saying it had been pushed away from the town centre, but he acknowledged it still existed.

He also said crime had not increased due to street lighting, with 80 per cent of recent thefts taking place during day time on unlocked or insecure premises.