Council removes ‘unsafe’ seating

Public seating found to be ‘structurally unsafe’ has been removed in Boston.

Seven benches have been taken out along Witham Bank West between the stretch form Grand Sluice and the rowing club.

Boston Borough Council said they were found to be suffering ‘significant corrosion and could have posed a danger to anyone using them’.

Two seats remain near Grand Sluice and one will be moved to a better position, said the authority.

Boston Town Area Committee will be asked to consider paying for replacements.

If you spot a bench or any other council property in need or repair contact 01205 314200.