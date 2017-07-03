Councillors approve 288 new homes

Councillors have approved plans to build up to 288 houses across the borough.

Boston Borough Council’s planning committee voted in favour of three developments at a meeting last Tuesday.

l Land at Sibsey Road and Wainfleet Road, in Boston, will see 66 homes built, including 11 affordable dwellings - along with vehicular access, garages and other infrastructure.

The application followed the refusal of a similar scheme in 2014 for 82 houses on the site, which was later appealed but dismissed.

A vote to reject the application was defeated by a casting vote, a further move to approve saw five vote in favour, four against and two abstentions.

l An application to build 180 homes on Lindis Road, in Fishtoft, will also include the demoliton of a former scrap yard, buildings and disused farm buildings .

A report said access to the site would be off Lindis Road, at the former access to Shooters Yard.

Councillors also saw a 77 signature petition handed in objecting to the site.

The applicant has agreed to deliver a 15 per cent financial contribution towards affordable housing on the site, as well as £180,000 towards education and health and use seven per cent of the site as open space and play areas.

l A 42 home development on Watery Lane, Butterwick, will see a contribution of £103,384 to increase secondary and sixth-form provision.

The development will include a 24 per cent level of affordable housing.

Councillors agreed to delegate the decision to officers to grant both the above plans.