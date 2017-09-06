Councillors praise county’s tourism boost

Boston Borough Council is looking to take advantage of the county’s rising tourism after the industry brought £1.37 billion to Lincolnshire in 2016.

Figures released by the council show that the value of tourism in the county has risen by more than £300m over the last five years with more than 20 million visitors in 2016 – almost three million more than 2011.

Coun Claire Rylott, portfolio holder for tourism at Boston Borough Council, said: “This is good news for Lincolnshire and demonstrates the value of tourism to the local economy across the county.

“It is good to see the increase in visitors and we are working towards Boston benefiting from this upward trend.

“Projects in and around the town including new signage and mapping, improvements in the public and historic realm, an increase in events and the development of a brand new website www.visitbostonuk.com are all contributing to the ambition to promote Boston as a quality visitor destination as well as a place to live, work and invest in.”

The visitor economy has increased by around 30 percent over that five year period.

Lincolnshire County Coun Colin Davie, executive member for economic development, said: “We’re working hard to attract even more visitors, and over the last couple of years we’ve dramatically improved what we have to offer. With the RAF centenary year in 2018 and Mayflower 400 celebrations in 2020 there is much more on the horizon, I’m confident our tourism economy will continue to thrive in the years to come.”