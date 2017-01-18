Countdown to opening of new shop in former QD unit in Boston

Shoppers are being told to expect the opening of a new Poundstretcher in Boston this weekend.

Signs in the former QD shop, in Strait Bargate, indicate Poundstretcher will open in the unit on Saturday, January 21, at 9am.

Shoppers are also being told to expect the arrival of the discount pet store chain The Pet Hut in the unit.

Both Poundstretcher and The Pet Hut have been approached for a comment.

QD announced it was closing last year, saying that it was unable to meet the landlord on a ‘commercially viable’ fresh rent position - more here in our report from the time.