COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Who’s standing for your ward?

Forty-six candidates are standing for election across the 10 Lincolnshire County Council Divisions within Boston Borough, East Lindsey and South Holland District Councils which cover Boston and the surrounding areas.

Following the close of nominations there will be contested elections right across East Lindsey on Thursday, May 4, to elect one councillor for each division.

Debate in the chamber at Lincolnshire County Council. Photo supplied.

Since the last time the county council elections were held, in 2013, there have been changes in the shape, size and name of some divisions as each one has been revised through a review by the Local Boundary Commission for England to even out the number of electors represented by each councillor.

There are currently 77 elected members.

The council make up of seats held currently is: Conservative 37, Labour 12, UK Independence Party 9, Lincolnshire Independents 7, Independence from Europe 3, Liberal Democrat 3, Independent 4, Other 1, 1 vacancy.

Candidates are listed here and details can also be found at each district council’s website, along with a map of the new divisions and a document containing the breakdown of polling districts by division.

Current political make up of Lincolnshire County Council.

It is the responsibility of candidates to provide election information about their campaign and pledges.

The district council and the deputy returning officer do not have this information.

The candidates are each entitled to deliver this directly. If you do not receive any direct communication and wish to see this, you are advised to contact candidates, their party or agent.

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 4, 7am to 10pm.

Lincolnshire County Council offices in Lincoln. Photo: Rob Foulkes

The count for divisions within East Lindsey District Council will be held at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth overnight on May 4-5.

The candidates for each division in Boston Borough Council are:

Boston Coastal

Bedford, Peter – Unaligned

Pierpoint, Barrie – Independent

Skinner, Paul – Conservative

Snell, Ossy – Unaligned

Walsh, Susan – Labour and Co-operative

Boston North

Dickinson, Carleen – UKIP

Keywood-Wainwright, Tiggs – Lincolnshire Independents

Spencer, Aaron – Conservative

Stevenson, Jason – Liberal Democrats

Taylor, Margaret – Green

Welton, Nigel – Labour

Boston Rural

Brookes, Michael – Conservative

Stephens, Gordon – Green

Sutton, Jodie – UKIP

Walsh, Norman – Labour

Boston South

Austin, Alison – Independent

Brown, David – Conservative

Cook, Andy – Labour

Mohns, Mat – Liberal Democrats

Percival, Victoria – Green

Ransome, Don – UKIP

Boston West

Cook, Ben – Labour

Cooper, Paula – Conservative

Edwards, James – UKIP

Pitt, Angela – Green

Pryke, Ralph – Liberal Democrats

Skirbeck

Griggs, Martin – Conservative

Kenny, Paul – Labour and Co-operative

Pain, Val – Lincolnshire Independents

Ransome, Sue – UKIP

Rickell, Sean – Green

The candidates in East Lindsey District are:

Horncastle & the Keals

Aron, Bill – Conservative

Beecham, Mike – UKIP

Taylor, Mark – Labour

Tattershall Castle

Ashton, Tom – Conservative

Noble, Jonathan – UKIP

Smith, Phillip – Labour

Wainfleet

Ayling, Victoria – UKIP

Bowkett, Wendy – Conservative

Hodgson, Edwin – Independent

Swanson, Jim – Lincolnshire Independents

Wright, Ellen – Labour

The candidates in South Holland District are:

Donington Rural

Grocock, Rodney – Conservative

King, Jane – Independent

Mair, Richard – Labour