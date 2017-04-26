COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Who’s standing for your ward?

Forty-six candidates are standing for election across the 10 Lincolnshire County Council Divisions within Boston Borough, East Lindsey and South Holland District Councils which cover Boston and the surrounding areas.
Following the close of nominations there will be contested elections right across East Lindsey on Thursday, May 4, to elect one councillor for each division.
Since the last time the county council elections were held, in 2013, there have been changes in the shape, size and name of some divisions as each one has been revised through a review by the Local Boundary Commission for England to even out the number of electors represented by each councillor.
There are currently 77 elected members.
The council make up of seats held currently is: Conservative 37, Labour 12, UK Independence Party 9, Lincolnshire Independents 7, Independence from Europe 3, Liberal Democrat 3, Independent 4, Other 1, 1 vacancy.
Candidates are listed here and details can also be found at each district council’s website, along with a map of the new divisions and a document containing the breakdown of polling districts by division.
It is the responsibility of candidates to provide election information about their campaign and pledges.
The district council and the deputy returning officer do not have this information.
The candidates are each entitled to deliver this directly. If you do not receive any direct communication and wish to see this, you are advised to contact candidates, their party or agent.
Voting will take place on Thursday, May 4, 7am to 10pm.
The count for divisions within East Lindsey District Council will be held at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth overnight on May 4-5.
The candidates for each division in Boston Borough Council are:
Boston Coastal
Bedford, Peter – Unaligned
Pierpoint, Barrie – Independent
Skinner, Paul – Conservative
Snell, Ossy – Unaligned
Walsh, Susan – Labour and Co-operative
Boston North
Dickinson, Carleen – UKIP
Keywood-Wainwright, Tiggs – Lincolnshire Independents
Spencer, Aaron – Conservative
Stevenson, Jason – Liberal Democrats
Taylor, Margaret – Green
Welton, Nigel – Labour
Boston Rural
Brookes, Michael – Conservative
Stephens, Gordon – Green
Sutton, Jodie – UKIP
Walsh, Norman – Labour
Boston South
Austin, Alison – Independent
Brown, David – Conservative
Cook, Andy – Labour
Mohns, Mat – Liberal Democrats
Percival, Victoria – Green
Ransome, Don – UKIP
Boston West
Cook, Ben – Labour
Cooper, Paula – Conservative
Edwards, James – UKIP
Pitt, Angela – Green
Pryke, Ralph – Liberal Democrats
Skirbeck
Griggs, Martin – Conservative
Kenny, Paul – Labour and Co-operative
Pain, Val – Lincolnshire Independents
Ransome, Sue – UKIP
Rickell, Sean – Green
The candidates in East Lindsey District are:
Horncastle & the Keals
Aron, Bill – Conservative
Beecham, Mike – UKIP
Taylor, Mark – Labour
Tattershall Castle
Ashton, Tom – Conservative
Noble, Jonathan – UKIP
Smith, Phillip – Labour
Wainfleet
Ayling, Victoria – UKIP
Bowkett, Wendy – Conservative
Hodgson, Edwin – Independent
Swanson, Jim – Lincolnshire Independents
Wright, Ellen – Labour
The candidates in South Holland District are:
Donington Rural
Grocock, Rodney – Conservative
King, Jane – Independent
Mair, Richard – Labour