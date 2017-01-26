Court full of festive excess - 14 cases mainly drink-related

The excess of the festive season came back to haunt Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday when all 14 defendants faced allegations of offending behaviour, mainly involving alcohol, on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Among the offenders was Tristan Gilbert, 23, of Tower Street, Boston, who admitted being drunk and disorderly when he harassed a group of girls in the early hours of Christmas Eve and was swearing and being verbally abusive towards them.

When approached by a police officer, he swore at him also and had to be held on the ground to be arrested.

He told the court he had been ‘extremely drunk’ but had been feeling ‘very insecure’ about his future having left university and not having found any work.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 in costs and charges.

l Jimmy Derrick Nuttall, 24, of South Square, Boston, was found by police bloodied and with his shirt off, being held back by the public as he shouted abuse at a pub doorman on Christmas Eve.

After swearing at a police officer he was arrested. He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and was fined £60 with £105 in costs and charges by the magistrates.

l Zygimantas Zabiela, 24, of Wilberforce Road, Leicester, was banned from driving for 21 months after the court was told he was found with his car on top of the barriers on John Adams Way after an accident on Christmas Day in which he also destroyed a traffic light.

A positive breath test revealed a reading twice the 35 legal level, at 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - thelegal limit is 35mcg. He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which would reduce the period of the ban by 21 weeks, and was fined £270 and ordered to pay £105 in costs and charges.

l Two Boston friends were arrested for being drunk and disorderly in the town’s Bridge Street in the early hours of Christmas Day after they carried on shouting and being abusive even though police had warned them about their behaviour.

Nathan Andrew Cammack, 26, of Norfolk Street was fined £130 after magistrates heard he was on a suspended prison sentence, and Stefan Darrigan, 25, of Woad Farm Road was given a conditional discharge. Both men, who admitted the offence, also had to pay £105 in costs and charges.