COURT RESULT: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Skegness Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Jeanette Taylor, 49, of Mareham Road, Revesby. At Beckingham, drove on the A17, without due care and attention. £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Brian Alen Gilbert, 46, of Turners Crescent, Wainfleet. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Valdas Kubelskas, 51, of Parsons Drive, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Haltoft End, in Boston; speeding on the A52 northbound at Butterwick. £166 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £170 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Krasimir Yavorov, 22, of St Botolph’s Crescent, Boston. At Boston, being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on High Street an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop; at Boston, failed to report the accident at a police station or a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, or within 24 hours of the accident; at Boston, drove a vehicle on High Street without due care and attention; at Boston, drove on High Street and failed to comply with a No Entry sign. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Emma Louise Carpenter, 31, of Union Place, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Boston Road at Wainfleet St Mary. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Holly Mills, 29, of Barton Close, Paston. Speeding on the A52 northbound at Butterwick. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Kieron Thomas Munn, 30, of Westville Road, Frithville. Speeding on the A153 at Tattershall. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Mitchell Owen, 19, of Station Street, Donington. Drove on Stone Lane, Sutterton, without a licence; drove without insurance. £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

George Payling, 54, of Glenconner Road, Ayr. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £80 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Sazdo Petrov, 30, of Gloucester Road, Edmonton. Speeding on the A52 southbound at Wrangle. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Sergejs Podkrusnij, 19, of Trinity Street, Boston. Speeding on the A52 at Haltoft End, in Boston. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Claudiu Adrian Popescu, 22, of Albion Terrace, Boston. At Boston, being the driver of a vehicle caused it, or part of it, to stop in a toucan crossing controlled area on West Street; on West Street, Boston, used a vehicle without insurance. £175 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Nomeda Snarskiene, 46, of Bridge Street, Horncastle. Speeding on the A52 at Haltoft End, Boston. £79 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Peter Gordon Stirling, 58, of South Terrace, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Alan Whitaker, 57, of Bradford Road, Boston. At Surfleet, drove on the A16 without due care and attention. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with nine points.

Christopher Hutchinson, 67, of Portland Place, Retford. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £50 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Emma Louise Carpenter, 31, of Union Place, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Tawney Street, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Keith Robinson, 64, of St Mary’s Meadows, Gedney. Speeding on Langrick Road, New York. £193 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Geoffrey Ballam, 63, of Broadgate, Wrangle. At Boston, used a vehicle on John Adams Way, without insurance. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Misha Hanson, 25, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. Used a vehicle on West End Road, Wyberton, without insurance; drove without a licence; used a vehicle without an MOT. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Cycling

David Bishop, 24, of Edinburgh Drive, Kirton. At Boston, wilfully rode a pedal cycle on a footpath or causeway by the side of a road, namely Strait Bargate, made or set apart for the use or accomodation of foot passengers. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Vicki Heath, 29, of Bramley Lane, Boston. At Spalding, drove a motor vehicle on Telford Court after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Theft

Lawrence Martin Epton, 47, of no fixed abode. At Lawrence Lane, Boston, stole a packet of Haribo sweets and a packet of biscuits, to the value of £2, belonging to B&M Bargains; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of 12 months imposed for an offence of theft. £20 fine, £2 compensation, no action taken on breach.

Ian John Barwick, 41, of Union Street, Boston. At South Square, Boston, stole a Tommy Bright perfume to the value of £15, belonging to Lloyds Pharmacy; at Fishtoft, stole cheese to the value of £40 belonging to One Stop; at Sports Direct, in Boston, committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, namely using a stolen contactless bank card, intending to make a gain, namely to purchase various items for himself. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to include a 28 day curfew, £15 compensation.

Possession

Sean John Leggatt, 44, of South End, Boston. At Boston, had possession of 15 small wraps of diamorphine, a controlled drug of class A. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Prison

Darren John Pyka, 37, of HMP Ranby, Straight Mile, Ranby. At Boston, without authority possessed inside a prison, namely HMP North Sea Camp, a device capable of transmitting or receiving images, sounds or information by electronic communications, namely a mobile phone. Committed to prison for six months, £115 victim surcharge, order made to deprive the defendant of his rights in respect to a mobile phone.

Failure to comply

Adrian Clifford Stansfield, 46, of Bakers Lane, Freiston. Between July 28 and October 19, being the joint owner of a property on Bakers Lane, Freiston, did fail to comply with a notice served on March 22, 2016, by Boston Borough Council requiring him within the period May 1-July 1, 2016, to take all necessary steps to carry out works to clear the front, side and rear gardens at the property. £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £761.88 costs.

Paulius Augustis, 38, of Willoughby Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, while being subject to a community order, without reasonable excuse failed to attend as instructed for a planned unpaid work appointment. Order to continue, suspended sentence varied to be a term of 16 weeks prison for 12 months and include 170 hours’ unpaid work (20 hours added for the breach), £85 costs.

Alexandru Ciupac, 28, of Portland Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Timothy Scott Louth, 35, of Nidds Lane, Kirton. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Donatas Ramanauskas, 26, of Granville Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Statutory declaration

Stacey Louise Chipping, 40, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of keeping a motor vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements. Statutory declaration made.

Assault

Greg Pattinson, 35, of Croppers Lane, Freiston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activitiy for a maximum of 25 days, £85 fine, £600 compensation.

Sean Marshall, 49, of Monteith Crescent, Boston. At Kirton, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order made to protect victim, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Steven Thomas Hamilton, 42, of Rider Gardens, Fishtoft. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.