COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s a rundown of some of the latest results from cases heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court...

Drunk and disorderly

Jack Ellis, 24, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on Church Road, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £230 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Krzystof Gajdzis, 35, of Alcorn Green, Fishtoft. At Boston, in West Street, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £75 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Criminal damage

Andrej Prokofjev, 47, of London Road, Boston. At London Road, without lawful excuse, damaged a motor vehicle, belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; in London Road, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for three months, £999.60 compensation.

Motoring

Michal Mikulskij, 33, of Lindis Road, Boston. At Carlton Road, Boston, used a motor vehicle without insurance. £180 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Knife

Ben Antony Creek, 29, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Red Lion Street, Boston, had without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large bladed kitchen knife; at Boston Police Station, Lincoln Lane, without lawful excuse damaged a wall to a value unknown belonging to Lincolnshire Police, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made, to include three month curfew, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Drink-driving

Edvinas Adomavicius, 22, of Roman Bank, Spalding. At Boston, drove on Lincoln Lane, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove without insurance; at Boston, drove on John Adams Way, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Two £200 fines, £30 victim surcharge, two times £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 42 months total.

Lauris Klavins, 28, of Kingston Terrace, Boston. At Hammond Beck Road, Wyberton Fen, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove without insurance. Two fines of £270, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Ricki Stokes, 24, of Church Green Road, Fishtoft. At Church Green Road drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Ivan Bajanov, 41, of Portland Street, Boston. At Hale Lane, Frithville, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 10 days and 50 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 50 months.

Words/ behaviour

Dean Matthew Hope, c/o Keddleston Court, Redwood Road, Hackney, London. At Boston, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them; at Boston, assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation.

Theft

Martin Barry Newark, 45, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boots Store, Market Place, Boston, stole a Paca Rabanne gift set to the value of £54; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for two years imposed for offences of theft (shoplifting) and failing to surrender to bail. £54 compensation, no action taken on breach.

Assault

Jacek Zbigniew Karczmarski, 40, of Witham Town, Boston. At Tower Road, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £350 fine, £100 compensation, £35 victim surcharge, £500 costs.