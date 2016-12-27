COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s a rundown of some of the latest results from cases heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court...

Motoring

Nuno Miguel Ferreira Ramos, 40, of Norfolk Place, Boston. At Boston, drove on Sibsey Road, without a licence. £135 fine, £20 victim surcharge, £200 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Stefan Gabriel Serban, 21, of Sincil Bank, Lincoln. At Boston, used a vehicle on Lister Way, without insurance; at West Parade, Lincoln, having been required, twice failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; speeding on the A15 Sleaford Road between Harmston and Blankney. £250 fine, £25 victim surcharge, two £125 fines, disqualified from driving for six months.

Martyn David Jones, 50, of Sandyford Lane, Old Leake. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of using a motor vehicle/trailer with defective brakes; at Bridgwater, used on the M5, a trailer when a part of its braking system, namely the brake cables were broken, therefore there was no method of operating the breaks on the trailer, was not maintained in good and efficient working order. Statutory declaration made, £95 fine, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Gillian Raynor, 38, of Mumby Meadows, Mumby. Three charges of at Leverton, speeding on the A52 Main Road. Three fines of £163 fine, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with nine points.

Kirsty Whyke, age not stated, of Catton Crescent, Northampton. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £100 fine, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Julia Anne Charlton, of Midville Lane, Stickney. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £336 fine, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, endorsed with six points.

Ben Philip Grimwood, 29, of Hipper Lane, Wigtoft. At Butterwick, drove on Sea Lane, without due care and attention; at Butterwick, being the driver of a mechanically propelled vehicle on Sea Lane, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Victor Mabbitt, 84, of Lacey’s Drive, Leverton. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £84 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Dog

Philip Exton, 66, of Station Road, Hubberts Bridge. At Boston, was the owner of a terrier dog which was dangerously out of control in Station Road and whilst so out of control injured another. Discharged conditionally for six months, unless the dog is kept under proper control by being securely fitted with a muzzle to prevent it biting any person when out of a secure garden area, it must be destroyed. £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Larisa Steinberga,42 of Carver Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Willoughby Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Helen Jayne Thornalley, 50, of Wigtoft Road, Sutterton. At John Adams Way, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Skirbeck Road, Boston, being the driver of a mechanically propelled vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Robert Kamil Dobroch, 29, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, drove on Frampton Place, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Romans Karpacovs, 22, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Carlton Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Assault

Perry Watson, 26, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Taverner Road, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 25 days, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge.