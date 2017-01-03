COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s a rundown of some of the latest results from cases heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court...

Breach of order

Alan Jeffrey Ebbutt, 37, of Grovefield Lane, Freiston. Without reasonable excuse did an act, namely communicated with and threatened another and attended an address which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order; without reasonable excuse did an act, namely contacted another which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Theft

David Brian Brocklesby, 28, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Heron Foods, Boston, stole cheese, to the value of £50, belonging to Heron Foods. Discharged conditionally for six months, £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £50 costs.

Derek Newark, 50, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At The Food Warehouse, in Boston, stole legs of lamb to the value of £26. £80 fine, £26 compensation, £50 costs.

Benjamin Lee Gray, 31, of no fixed abode. At Aldi Store, Boston, stole goods to the value of £13.59; at Co-op Store, West Street, Boston, stole groceries to the value of £5.70. Community order made, to include six months drug rehabilitation, £13.59 compensation.

Drink-driving

Sergejus Kavaliauskas, 34, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Taverner Road, after drinking so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for two years.

Failure to comply

Edmunds Laucis, 34, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. Application to reopen a case following conviction for an offence of breach of a community order; failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by, on two dates, without reasonable excuse failing to attend, as instructed, a Building Better Relationships Programme. Order to continue, varied to include a supervision requirement for six months, £75 costs.

Carole Adcock, 63, of York Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Krzysztof Rozalski, 36, of Shaw Lane, Old Leake. At Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Oliver Rhys Huggins, 73, of The Featherworks, Boston. At Boston, being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements by failing to notify of a new bank card; at Boston, being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements by failing to notify use of an alias. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £15 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Michael William Etock, 27, of Pinchbeck Road, Butterwick. At Tyler Crescent, Butterwick, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 53 microgrammes in 100 millilites of breath (legal limit 35). £450 fine, £45 victim surcharge. £150 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Drugs

Kacper Grzelak, 21, of Witham Bank West, Boston. At Boston, had possession of a quantity of cannabis. £130 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Assault

Dainis Rute, 43, of Golf Yard, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, without lawful excuse damaged a Samsung S7 to the approximate value of £300 belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for two years, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Harry Gurton, 32, of Parthian Avenue, Boston. At The Folly, in Market Place, Boston, assaulted another, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm. Community order made, to include 160 hours’ unpaid work, £500 compensation, £85 costs.