COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s a rundown of some of the latest results from cases heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court...

Assault

Rui Manuel Cardosa, 54, of Rider Gardens, Fishtoft. At Corals, on West Street, Boston, assaulted another thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm; at Corals, on West Street, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include 120 hours’ unpaid work, £500 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Pawel Wiertel, 29, c/o Orchard Street, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, to include 200 hours’ unpaid work, restraining order made, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Motoring

Mark William Harwood, 44, of Southfield Lane, Old Leake. At Sibsey, being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Frithville Road an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop and on being required failed to give his name and address and the name and address of the owner and identification marks of the vehicle; at Sibsey, being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Frithville Road an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours of the incident; at Sibsey, drove on Frithville Road, without due care and attention; at Sibsey, drove on Frithville Road, when the registration mark required to be fixed on the rear of the vehicle failed to comply with regulations in that the rear trailer had a number plate and a piece of cardboard with a registration written on it. £225 fine, £23 victim surcharge, £450 costs, £70 fine.

Mitchell Jermyn, 19, of Station Street, Donington. At Sutterton, drove on Stone Lane, without a licence; drove without insurance. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Valdemaras Palaima, 33, of High Street, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Valerij Maskevic, 36, of Carlton Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Stephen Michael Stone, 26, of Orchard Way, Coninsgby. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £666 fine, £66 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for six months.

Pawel Wegrzynski, 30, of Sir Isaac Newton Drive, Boston. Speeding on the A16 at Surfleet. £220 fine, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for seven days.

Criminal damage

Simeon Edwards, 22, of Witham Street, Boston. At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a betting machine to the value of £200 belonging to Corals bookmakers, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 18 months for offences of criminal damage and a section five public order offence. Community order made, to include a maximum of 30 days rehabilitation activity, £200 compensation, no action taken on breach.

Taking without consent

Benjamin William Young, 38, of Judge Close, Boston. At Boston, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority took a Suzuki Swift for the use of himself or another; at Boston, used a Suzuki Swift on Brewester Road, without insurance; drove without a licence; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for an offence of theft. Community order made to include a maximum of 20 days rehabilitation activity and 60 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months, suspended sentence to continue varied to be a term of 12 weeks suspended for two years to include 30 hours’ unpaid work.

Drink-driving

Nerijus Alionis, 25, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, drove on John Adams Way, Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.