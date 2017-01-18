COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s a rundown of some of the latest results from cases heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court...

Words/Behaviour

Lukasz Zajac, 30, of High Street, Boston. At West Street, Boston, used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. Community order made, to include a maximum of 15 days rehabilitation activity, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Failure to comply

Edgardas Orlovskis, 48, of Granville Street, Boston. At the Police Station, in Lincoln Lane, Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £280 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Drunk and disorderly

Robert Ian Britton, 25, of Wormgate, Boston. At Boston, in Quaker Lane, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 18 months for a public order offence. Two £100 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Aleksandr Korotkov, 24, of The Dell, Woodston. At Fydell Street, Boston, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; at Fydell Street, assaulted another by beating them; at Carlton Road, without lawful excuse, damaged a Renault Laguna motor car to an unknown value belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Three £100 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drug-driving

Thomas James Benito Annunziata, 28, of Lilac Road, Dogsthorpe. At Boston, drove a vehicle on Spilsby Road when the proportion of controlled drug Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) contained not less than 3.4 micrograms per litre of blood (legal limit 2 micrograms); at Boston, drove on Spilsby Road, when the proportion of controlled drug Benzoylecgonine (BZE) in his blood contained no less than 108 micrograms per litre blood (legal limit 50 micrograms). £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Drink-driving

Damion Orlowski, 23, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on John Adams Way, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliitres of breath (legal limit 35). £290 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Kestutis Cebatoriunas, 25, of Bell Court, Boston. At South End, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Mark Anthony Dawson, 54, of Thorold Street, Boston. At Maltby le Marsh, drove on Alford Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dmitrij Sappo, 26, of Fydell Street, Boston. At High Street, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Mihails Dovidaitis, 28, of Lowgate Avenue, Bicker. At Thorold Street, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove without a licence; used a vehicle without insurance. Community order made, to include 140 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Deividas Griunas, 30, of St Anns Wharf, Boston. At Boston, drove on Carlton Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove without a licence. Community order made, to include 200 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Theft

Marius Lapienis, 32, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, stole a fragrance to the value of £65 belonging to Oldrids. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.