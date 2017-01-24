COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s a rundown of some of the latest results from cases heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court...

TV Licence

Zykova Marina, 27, of St Nicholas Road, Boston. Appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court in order to make a statutory declaration following a conviction for an offence of using a television set without a licence dealt with by Coventry Magistrates’ Court; at Boston, used a colour television receiver without a licence. Statutory declaration made, £85 fine, £20 victim surcharge £120 costs.

Failed to comply

Sergej Kucenko, 37, of Witham Riverside Mews, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Skegness Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend unpaid work on two dates. Order varied to include a maximum of five days rehabilitation activity.

Motoring

Clare Carr, 45, of Station Road, Halton Holegate. Speeding on the A16 at Stickney Fenside. £415 fine, £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Mark Adrian Healey, 51, of Horbling Lane, Stickney. Appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver or rider of a vehicle when required; at Nettleham, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

John Maplethorpe, 30, of Hurns End, Old Leake. At Keal Cotes, used on the A16, a motor vehicle when the windscreen was not maintained in such condition that the vision of the driver was not obscured while the vehicle was being driven. £90 fine, £30 victim surcharge.

Gary Anthony Wood, 25, of Ostler Walk, Kirton. At Boston, drove on London Road, without a licence; drove a vehicle without an MOT. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Patryk Zbigniew Wachowicz, 25, of Langrick Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Punchbowl Lane, without insurance; at Boston, drove on Punchbowl Lane when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 2.2 micrograms per litre (legal limit 2). £260 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Assault

Vacys Ciparis, 40, of Dock Terrace, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Drink-driving

Josh Mark Andrew, 24, of Norfolk Place, Boston. At Boston, drove on Wing Drive, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston Police Station, with intent to cause several members of the police service harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing those persons harassment, alarm or distress; at Boston Police Station, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Jamie Paul Fletcher, 22, of The Golf Yard, Boston. At Boston, drove on Queen Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £320 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Drunk and disorderly

Patryk Iwan, 21, of South End, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Anna Louise Meeds, 38, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Bridge Street, Boston, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drug driving

Andrew George James Whitney, 28, of Shetland, Corby. At Boston, drove on London Road, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 2.2 microgramms per litre (legal limit 2). £320 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.