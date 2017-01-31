COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s a rundown of some of the latest results from cases heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court...

Drink-driving

Laurynas Zimkus, 21, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Westville Road, Frithville, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove wihout a licence; drove without insurance. Two £280 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Royston Jarvis, 65, of Trader Bank, Sibsey. At Sibsey, drove on the A16 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Miroslav Siniavskij, 28, of Castle Street, Boston. Drove on Castle Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove without a licence; drove without insurance. £400 fine, £250 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Christopher Bond, 34, of Barnes Road, Donington. At Bicker, was in charge of a vehicle on the A52, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Bicker, had with him without good reason or lawful authority, on the A52, a folding lock knife. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, driving licence endorsed with 10 points. £440 fine, folding lock knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Deividas Sakys, 19, of Sydney Street, Boston. Drove on Queen Street, in Boston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 46 microgrammes in 100 millillitres of breath (legal limit 35); drove without a licence; drove without insurance. Two £200 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Blade

Dylan Leigh Toynbee, 20, of Kells Drove, Kirton. At Tawney Street, Boston, had without good reason or lawful authority, a kitchen knife; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of 12 months. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 25 days, kitchen knife to be forfeited and destroyed, no action taken on breach.

Drunk and disorderly

Marcin Rafal Labiszak, 31, of Liquorpond Street, Boston. At West Street, Boston, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Stuart Adrian Dixon, 58, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Middlecott Close, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Loren Ivan Kendall King, 51, of Royal Way, Fishtoft. At Trinity Street, in a public place was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for six months for an offence of drunk and disorderly. Two £40 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Theft

Sergejs Danilevics, 29, of c/o Orchard Street, Boston. At Juniper Cresent, Spalding, having entered as a trespasser a dwelling, stole therein a Panasonic 50 inch television, an LG Home cinema surround system, a Play Station 3 and controller, a white Apple iPhone, notebook computer tablet and a Diesel gents watch to the value of about £1,600. Community order made to include six months drug rehabilitation, seperate rehabilitation activity for up to 20 days, £850 compensation.

Possession

Damian Jerzy Zieba, 33, of West Street, Boston. At West Street, had possession of a quantity of amphetamine. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Internet

Dominic Luke Howard, 18, of Main Ridge West, Boston. At Boston, without reasonable excuse, did something, namely deleted his internet browsing history, which he was prohibited from doing by an interim sexual harm prevention order made by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 21, 2016. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.