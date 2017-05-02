COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s a rundown of some of the latest results from cases heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court...

Drugs

Piotr Tomasz Prokopiuk, 34, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Argyle Street, Boston, had possession of 0.82 grammes of Chloroethylcathinone (CEC), a controlled drug of class B; at Argyle Street, Boston, had possession of 0.87 grammes of Methylenedioxymethylamphetamine (MDMA), a controlled drug of class A; at Argyle Street, had possession of 2.13 grammes of Amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B; at Argyle Street, Boston, had possession of 2.13 grammes of Amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B; at Boston, drove on West Street, whilst unfit to drive through drugs. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Drug-driving

Kayten Jake-Lee Tebbs, 23, of Upsall Road, Butterwick. At Boston, drove on Spilsby Road, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta9-Tetrahydracannibinol (THC), in blood was no less than 3.5 microgrammes per litre (legal limit 2). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Assault

Joseph Charles Richards, 40, of Taverner Road, Boston. Twice, at Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a coat, a vase, and shelving to the value of £107.50 belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates Court having been released on bail; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months imposed for an offence of being the owner of a dangerous dog. Community order made to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 40 days, restraining order made, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, no action taken on breach.

Shane Lee Elding, 32, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a Samsung J3 mobile telephone to the value of £110 belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property was destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order made, £110 compensation, £85 costs.

Knife

Simion Edwards, 23, of Witham Street, Boston. At Boston, had, without good reason or lawful authority, in the Little Peacock Public House, on Wormgate, a large kitchen knife; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for a period of 12 months for two offences of criminal damage. Committed to prison for six months, £115 victim surcharge, no action taken on breach, order to continue.

Drink-driving

Stanislaw Szczepan Sujowski, 62, of Mayflower Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Mayflower Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 163 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, to include 80 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Kevin Hancock, 41, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At Boston, drove on Frampton Place after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £240 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Petras Petrikonis, 38, of St Anns Wharf, Boston. At Boston, drove on London Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £200 fine , £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Drunk and disorderly

Julia Kaczmarek, 24, of Pump Square, Boston. At Boston, on Church Street, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Theft

Michael Fitzgerald, 45, of Gunhild Court, Cambridge. At Boston, jointly concerned with another, stole money to a nominal value belonging to the Co-op Store. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.