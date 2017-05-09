COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Failure to comply

Nikolajs Sirokihs, 30, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; at Boston Police Station, without lawful excuse, damaged a cell wall to the value unknown belonging to Lincolnshire Police intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made, to include 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 32 months, £50 compensation.

David Mark Fraser, 43, of Moors Yard, Horncastle. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Drugs

Sergejs Akulovs, 30, of Bramley Lane, Boston. At St Anns Lane, Boston, had possession of 47.8 grams of Pyrrolidinovalerophenone (a-PVP), a controlled drug of class B; at St Ann’s Lane, Boston, had possession of 367.62 grams of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B; at St Ann’s Lane, Boston, had possession of 2.14 grams of Methylmethcathinone (MMC), a controlled drug of class B. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, 47.8grams of a-PVP, rucksack, 367.62 grams of cannabis and 2.14 grams of MMC to be forfeited and destroyed.

Motoring

Travis Frederick Justin Curtis Mills, 19, of Viney Close, Peterborough. At Sleaford Road, Boston, drove without insurance. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with seven points.

Alexsandrs Jakovlevs, 34, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton. At Boston, drove on Market Place without due care and attention. £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Greta Chadeviciute, 23, of Spilsby Road, Boston. Case reopened into an offence of speeding on Norfolk Street, in Boston, with original conviction and sentence set aside. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Dennis Alan Parish, 41, of The Green, Diseworth. Speeding on Swineshead Bridge, Boston. £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Blade

Arnas Juodevicius, 23, of Church Green Road, Fishtoft. At Boston had, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a large knife. £270 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Criminal damage

Martin Blackham, 26, of Ivy Crescent, Boston. At Albert Street, without lawful excuse damaged a cat flap to the value unknown, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; three times at Boston, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duties. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for up to 20 days and 80 hours’ unpaid work, £20 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, three lots of £50 compensation.

Assault

Antonio Medina, 18, of Bicker Road, Donington. Assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Words/behaviour

Darren Lee Tidswell, 32, of Small End, Friskney. At Roman Bank, Skegness, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Failure to comply

Sean Christopher Clay, 31, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend a planned appointment. Suspended sentence varied to include 21 days imprisonment suspended for 12 months, supervision for 12 months, and drug rehabilitation for nine months.