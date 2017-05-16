COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Motoring

Danut Cristian Gligor, 35, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston used a vehicle on Frampton Place without insurance. £726 fine, £73 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Lorraine Sharman, 47, of Peck Avenue, Boston. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, in Leverton. £40 fine, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Donald Donovan Tennant, 65, of Wright Street, Coventry. Speeding on the A52 at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Chad Birch, 20, of Church Lane, Wainfleet St Mary. Speeding ont he A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £171 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with four points.

Mark Andrew Cook, 56, of Kimberley Road, Lowestoft. Speeding on the A52, at Swineshead Bridge. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Donald Davies, 41, of Lapwater Lane, Holbeach St Marks, at Boston, used a vehcile on the A16 Spilsby Road without insurance; used a vehicle without an MOT. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Joanne Katarzyna Swistowska, 29, of South Square, Boston. At Boston, drove on Sleaford Road without a licence; drove without insurance. £253 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Fraud

Benjamin John Peter Flatters, 26, of no fixed abode. At Boston, committed fraud by making a false representation, intending to make a gain, namely money amounting to £4,090, for himself; between March 1, 2017 and April 7, 2017, at Brothertoft, without reasonable excuse attended a property on North Forty Foot Bank to live at an address and communicate with another which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for a total of 38 weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Theft

Patryk Tomczyk, 22, of no fixed abode. At Aldi, in Queen Street, Boston, stole a bottle of Highland Whisky, to the value of £14.99, belonging to Aldi; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail; commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for two offences of theft. Committed to prison for a total of 14 weeks, £14.99 compensation, £115 victim surcharge.

Possession

Scott Michael Bray, 28, of Sadlers Way, Boston.At Boston, had possession of 1.60 grams of amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B; at Boston, had possession of a small amount of diamorphine, a controlled drug of class A; at Boston, had possession of 80 grams of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence made for the offences of posession of class B, breach of restraining order, fail to provide specimen, assault by beating, two thefts and handling stolen goods. Committed to prison for an overall length of four weeks, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed, suspended sentence varied to a prison sentence of 12 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Nerijus Dusevicius, 38, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Boston, had possession of 111 grams of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Martin Blackham, 26, of Ivy Crescent, Boston. At Boston, had possession of a small amount of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B. £85 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Drink-driving

Collette Lynne Holland, 47, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Gypsey Bridge, drove on Leagate Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Drunk and disorderly

Christopher John Lindsay, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Granville Street, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge.

Keith Bisby, 66, of Taverner Road, Boston; commission of a further offence while subject to a contitional discharge for an offence of drunk and disorderly. At Boston, in Taverner Road, Boston, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Two £50 fines, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.