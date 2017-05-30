COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Skegness Magistrates’ Courts...

Equipped for theft

Vladimir Michailov, 32, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Tesco, not being at his place of abode, had with him a pair of pliers/cutters for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely items from within a supermarket; at Wyberton, had with you, without good reason or lawful authority bladed article; at The Food Warehouse, by Iceland, Boston, stole seven bottles of Jack Daniels to a value of £140; at Food Warehouse, stole two bottles of Bells Whiskey, two bottles of Jack Daniels and two bottles of vodka to a total value of £100; at Wide Bargate, Boston, stole four bottles of Persil washing detergent, to the value of £28 belonging to Iceland. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 25 days; lock knife and pliers confiscated, £100 fine, £100 compensation, £140 compensation.

Theft

Lloyd Andrew Mitchell, 31, of Shaw Road, Boston. At Superdrug, on Silver Street, Boston, stole a quantity of razor blades to the value of £100 belonging to Superdrug; at Boots the Chemist, stole a quantity of razor blades to the value of £27; at Boots, stole a quantity of make-up to the value of £96; at Superdrug stole a quantity of razors to the value of £100; at Boots, stole make-up to the value of £96. Committed to prison for an overall length of 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, to include supervision for 12 months and an exclusion zone of three miles of Boston Stump, £100 compensation, £27 compensation, £96 compensation, £96 compensation.

Rosie Belcher, 25, of no fixed abode. At Strait Bargate, Boston, stole a packaged bottle of J’adore by Dior perfume to the value of £83.50, belonging to Oldrid and Co; at Wide Bargate, Boston, stole meat products to the value of £33.99 belonging to Iceland; at Wide Bargate, Boston, stole meat products to a value unknown belonging to Iceland. £40 fine, £40 costs, £20 compensation.

Alan Curry, 50, of Callis Street, Suffolk. At Boston, jointly concerned with another stole postage stamps to the value of £480.53, belonging to Co-op Store. Discharged conditionally for nine months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Speeding

Denise Ferdinand, 55, of Rolleston Drive, Nottingham. Speeding on the A52 at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Adam Golding, 34, of Pulvertoft Lane, Boston. Speeding on Sleaford Road, Boston. £116 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Daniel Anthony Green, 31, of Hill Cottages, Constitution Hill, North Runcton. Speeding on the B1192 Ferry Road, at Langrick. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Anthony Lord, 48, of Bailey Street, Prestwich. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Carl Proctor, 49, of Filey Road, Gristhorpe. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £640 fine, £64 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

David Nicholas Shreeves, 44, of Scarborough Avenue, Skegness. Speeding on the B1183, Horncastle Road. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Arkadiusz Lukasz Czerwinski, 28, of St Nicholas Road, Boston. Speeding on London Road, in Boston. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Drink-driving

Kestutis Ceslevicius, 22, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Boston, drove on Sleaford Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £166 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Raducu Ionot Pirvanusi, 30, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Sleaford Road, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Sleaford Road, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months, £250 fine.

Tomas Vaiciunas, 35, of Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, drove on Lister Way after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance. £200 fine, £20 victim surcharge, £85 cost, disqualified from driving from 22 months.

Motoring

Dean Anthony, 38, of Clifton, Cumbria. At Boston, drove on Sleaford Road, without a licence. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

David Ioan-Alexandru,19, of Norfolk Street, Boston. Used a vehicle on Tattershall Road without insurance; drove without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points, £220 fine.

Tomasz Podhorodecki, 43, of Duke Street, Boston. At Boston, drove on Lister Way, without a licence; at Boston, used a vehicle without insurance. £293 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Bradley Robert Oates, 30, of Chapel Road, Old Leake. At Boston, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £150 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Sylvan Rose, 53, of no fixed abode. At Boston, used a motor vehicle on Millfield Lane East, Boston, without insurance. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with six points.

Matthew Barber, 39, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Bucklegate Lane, Kirton, drove while disqualified from driving; drove without insurance. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for five months.

Piermauro Castino, 53, of Lyn Ellis Close, Boston. At Boston, being the driver of a vehicle, owing to which the presence on Asda Car park, an accident occured whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop; drove without due care and attention. £265 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Mareks Kleins, 25, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on George Street, without insurance; drove without a licence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for six months.

Alan Jeffrey Ebbutt, 37, of Grovefield Lane, Freiston. At Tattershall drove on the A153 without a licence. £225 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Criminal damage

Daniel Martin Samuel Clarke, 25, of Taverner Road, Boston. At Kyme Road, Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a Hotpoint cooker, two televisions, a microwave and a Stone Island coat to a total value of £1,770 belonging to others or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Assault

Duaine Edward Henry Asher, 35, of no fixed abode. At Boston Police Station, assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty; at the station, behaved in a violent manner, namely hitting the perspex screen in the town enquiry office. Community order made, to include rehabilitation for 35 days, £80 fine, £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Maxine Jane Hancock, 46, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge.

Failed to comply

Dainius Valentinavicius, 32, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community order made, to include 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Benas Ciauska, 23, of Rose Place, Boston. At Lincoln, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £420 fine, £42 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Ricky James Earle, 28, of Chapel Road, Old Leake. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Boston Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend without reasonable excuse for his planned unpaid work appointments on two days. Order to continue, varied to include 20 hours’ unpaid work added for the breach (120 hours total).

Edgaras Mustafinas, 30, of St Nicholas Close, Boston. At Lincoln, having been required failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Obstruction

Tomas Zilinskas, 38, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Hardwick Estate, Kirton, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty. £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.