COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Skegness Magistrates’ Courts...

Statutory Declaration

Deivydas Glineckas, 20, of The Courtyard, Boston. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction of an offence of speeding; offence reopened - speeding on the A610 Nuthall Road, Nottingham. Statutory declaration made, new penalty was £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Motoring

Adrian Paul Pocklington, 46, of Small End, Friskney. Speeding at the Partney Bypass on the A16. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Ray Pickup, 45, of Hillcroft Road, Altrincham. Speeding on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Kacper Grzelak, 21, of Witham Bank West, Boston. At Boston, drove dangerously on the A16; drove without a licence; drove without insurance. Community order made, to include rehabilitation activity for up to 10 days and unpaid work for 150 hours, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Leigh George Blackbourn, 41, of Ivy Crescent, Boston. Speeding on Rawsons Lane, Boston. £97 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Louis Alexander Cox, 35, of Cleymond Chase, Kirton. Speeding on Sleaford Road, Boston. £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Emma Cumberworth, 44, of Beresford Avenue, Skegness. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £35 fine, £30 victim surcharge, licence endorsed with three points.

Carlos Jesus Deoliveira Ribeiro, 48, of Haven Village, Boston. Speeding on Holbeach Road, Spalding. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

James Devries, 51, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Fishtoft, used a vehicle on Wythes Lane without an MOT. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Lyndn Nathaniel Gilbert, 27, of Main Road, Stickney. At Boston, used a vehicle on John Adams Way without an MOT. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Lynn Gray, 58, of Saltersford Road, Grantham. Speeding on Fodderdyke Bank at Midville. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Larionova Jelena, 43, of Redbourne Terrace, Haven Bridge, Boston. Speeding on the B1192 Langrick Road at New York. £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Drink-Driving

Valdas Siugzda, 41, of Kellett Gate, Low Fulney. At Boston, was in charge of a vehicle on St Nicholas Close after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with 10 points.

Aleksandrs Maksimovs, 34, of Little Side Road, Kirton. At Kirton, drove on Willington Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 132 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Kurt James Sands, 47, of Wimberley Way, Pinchbeck. At Queen Street, Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35); used a vehicle without insurance; drove without a licence; at Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail at Boston Police Station. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £80 fine.

Assault

Sergiusz Janusz Janikowski, 25, of Arundel Crescent, Boston. At Boston assaulted another by beating them; at Boston, without lawful excuse damaged a Samsung Galaxy 7s Edge to the value unknown belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Theft

Jason Thomas Garwell, 30, of Maple Road, Fishtoft. At Boston Market Place stole a black trek alpha hybrid pedal cycle to the value of £500 belonging to another; commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for five offences of theft. Committed to prison for a total length of 12 weeks, £115 victim surcharge.