COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Failure to comply

Licinio Manuel Sousa Pires,54, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £225 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points, no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.

Robert Gerdins, 22, of no fixed abode. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Lincoln Magistrate’s Court for two offences of theft by failing to collect, as instructed, a planned appointment from court. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Statutory declaration

Robert Arthur Walters, 62, of Fellands Gate, Old Leake. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give the information of the driver of a motor vehicle. Statutory declaration made, case adjourned to September 12 as police had not been notified and did not have sufficient evidence to re-serve and take plea.

Motoring

Tony Alexander Nixon, 39, of Main Ridge East, Boston. Speeding on the B1192, Langrick Road, at Wildmore. £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with five points.

Kevin Stewart O’Kane, 31, of Hogarth Walk, Corby. Speeding on the A52 Main Road, at Leverton. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Julie Smith, 50, of Laceys Avenue, Leverton. Speeding on the A52 at Dembleby. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Victoria Emma Tuck, 47, of St Mary’s Close, Attleborough. Speeding on the A17 Westbound at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Richard James Wilkinson, 69, of Meridian Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surchargem £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points

Littering

Sadie James, age not specified, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Lincoln, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely smoking litter and left it in High Street, Lincoln, and left. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Assault

Keith Bisby, 66, of Taverner Road, Boston. At Taverner Road, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge.

Robert Michael North, 41, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. Two charges of, at Boston, assaulting another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Andrzej Jozef Szczepaniak, 27, of Franklin Close, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months, to include rehabilitation activity for up to 20 days, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Drunk and disorderly

Stephen Sleight, 29, of Witham Bank West, Boston. At Boston, on Bridge Street, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £130 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Criminal damage

Joshua Paul Hickman, 20, of Caleb Hill Road, Old Leake. At Old Leake, without lawful excuse, damaged a door to the value of about £100 belonging to another intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Drink-driving

Ivars Laucis, 55, of The Square, Kirton. At Boston, drove on South Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 40 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £290 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.