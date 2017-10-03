COURT RESULTS: Our weekly register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts...

Failure to comply

David Padley, 47, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Brian Carl Baverstock, 46, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Terry Lee Parbury, 31, of Rowan Avenue, Spalding. At Spalding, being the driver of a vehicle on Commercial Road, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; at Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; twice at Spalding, drove while disqualified from driving; at Spalding, used a vehicle without insurance. Committed to prison for an overall length of 24 weeks, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge.

Mitica-Octavian Moloaga, 30, of Bee Street, Boston. At Boston, being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Sleaford Road an accident occured whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop; being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occured whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable; at Boston, drove a vehicle without a licence; at Boston,used a vehicle without insurance. Two £350 fines, licence endorsed with eight points, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Robert Arthur Walters, 62, of Fellands Gate, Old Leake. Twice at West Parade, Lincoln, having been required to do so, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points, no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances, exceptional hardship found whereby defendent needs a driving licence to be a carer for his wife who is disabled and blind.

Motoring

Rui Manuel Cardosa, 54, of Rider Gardens, Fishtoft. Speeding on the A16 between junctions B1166 Crowland and B1357 Cowbit. £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Duncan Keith Fairweather, 53, of Briars End, Witchford. Speeding on Langrick Road, in New York, Wildmore. £323 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Gary Lee Markham, 38, of Brookdale Road, Scunthorpe. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Justin Terry, 47, of Grafhgam Drive, Waddington. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Kamile Veiveryte, 19, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. Speeding on the A52 at Wainfleet Road, Haltoft End. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Heidi Winkley, 29, of Tower Crescent, Lincoln. Speeding on the A17 Station Road, at Swineshead Bridge. £33 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Julifiqar Hussain, age not stated, of Plains Road, Woodthorpe. Speeding on the A17 westbound at Swineshead Bridge. £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with six points.

Maria Celeste Almeida, 43, of Kyme Road, Boston. At Boston, used a vehicle on Laughton Road without insurance; at Boston, used a vehicle without a licence. £240 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Polly Carrick, 67, of High Street, Billingborough. Speeding on the A17 westbound at Swineshead Bridge. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances - exceptonal hardship found that if disqualified defendent would no longer be able to work in antiques, attend medical appointments, or deal with family commitments (it was also noted the case had taken more than a year to come to court), £110 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points.

Aaron Neil Garnett, 36, of Burkitt Way, Wainfleet. At Old Leake, drove on the A52 Seadyke Lane, without a licence.No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances - exceptional hardship found that the defendent would lose employment as a kitchen porter and shift work, no public transport, children aged four and five travel five miles to school, £95 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorse with three points.

Paul Ronald Woods, 40, of Frith Bank, Boston. At Boston, used a motor vehicle on Lister Way without insurance; used a vehicle without an MOT. £660 fine, £220 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Rafal Zawadzki, 41, of Willoughby Road, Boston. Speeding on Sleaford Road, in Boston; also appeared before the court in order to make a staturoty declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances, exceptional hardship found that if disqualified defenant would lose his job at a wood shop, he also needs licence to transport children to school, £85 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, £30 victim surchagre, £85 costs, licence endorsed with three points, statutory declaration made and case reopened and dealt with again, £250 fine, licence endorsed with six points.

Drink-driving

Adam Mallard, 24, of The Chase, Boston. At Skegness, drove on the A52 Wainfleet Bypass after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £360 fine, £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Laurentiu Moloaga, 31, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Stickney, drove on Horbling Lane after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35). £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Assault

Rebekah Sian Oakley, 35, of Winston Drive, Skegness. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £200 compensation, £20 victim surcharge.

Valdemaras Umeckis, 36, of Kyme Road, Boston. At West Street, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Criminal damage

Aaron Jobson, 20, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a window belonging to another intending to destory or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; at Lincoln, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Mangistrates’ Court having been released on bail. Restraining order made, detained in court house as detention was deemed served by time already spent in custody.

Statutory declaration

Allyson Powdrill, 38, of Fodderdyke Bank, New Leake. Appeared before the court in order to make a staturoty declaration following conviction for an offence of using a television set without a licence at the above address. Statutory declaration made, case reopened and dealt with again, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £120 costs.

Mareks Leimanis, 45, of Puritan Way, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for the offences of using a handheld mobile phone, using a vehicle without insurance and failing to provide a certificate of insurance. Statutory declaration made by court and all offences withdrawn.

Simon Riley, 43, of Read Way, Coningsby. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction of an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Statutory declaration made and case adjourned to November 10, 2017.

Oskars Rudacesku, 22, of Tattershall Road, Boston. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of using a motorvehicle without insurance. Statutory declaration made and case reopened and dealt with again, £305 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, licence endorsed with eight points.

Counterfeit

Marco Antonio De Jesus Oliveira, 24, c/o Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, tendered as genuine a thing which was and which you knew or believed to be a counterfeit of a currency note, namely one £10 note and nine £20 notes; at Boston, committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely used counterfeit notes to purchase goods, intending to make a gain, namely a Playstation 4 to the value of £190, for himself. Counterfeit currency to be forfeit and destroyed, £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.