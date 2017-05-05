Craft and gift fair at Methodist church

There will be a craft and gift fair taking place at Centenary Methodist Church, in Boston, this Saturday, May 6.

The fair will be hosted by Sunbeam Fairs and Events, from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors can browse a variety of stalls offering homemade and bought in items for sale.

The cafe will be open until 2pm, and Lincoln Owl Rescue will be there too.

It is free entry.

The event will also support Baby’s Basket, a Lincolnshire charity which supports new babies and parents in need.

For further details, visit: www.sunbeamfairs.com