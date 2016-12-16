Craft market offering the perfect gifts in the run up to Christmas

There will be a Christmas craft market held in Pescod Square Shopping Centre, in Boston.

The market takes place this Sunday, December 18 from 10am to 4pm.

There will be a selection of festive themed crafts, homeware items and decorations.

Pescod Square’s Centre manager Andy Pottle said: “We’re looking forward to all the festive fun planned at the shopping centre on the lead up to Christmas and hope local residents will enjoy all the sparkling entertainment.”

Organiser of the craft market Asha Clearwater of Turquoise Tiger, said: “ Items for sale include jewellery, clothing, hair accessories, candles, toiletries and tasty Christmas treats.

“Look out for the crafters whose stalls will be located down the middle of the centre.”

“And keep an eye out for Santa too!”

For details on future events, visit: www.pescodshopping.com