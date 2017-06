A crafts and collectables event with car boot is to be held in Revesby on Sunday, June 4, in aid of the village’s St Lawrence Church.

It will take place at the village hall and on the village green from 10am to 2pm.

To book a table (inside) at a cost of £8 or a pitch (outside) at £5, call Sue Watts on 01507 568847 after 3pm.

People are asked not to arrive at the green before 8am. The hall will be open from 8am for sellers only.

There will be refreshments. Vendors are asked not to attend.