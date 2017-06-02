Craig set to represent the UK

A Sleaford man is set to represent the UK at a national Scouting event this year.

Craig Garrard, 22, will attend the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland, a gathering of Scouts between the ages of 18 and 25 from across the globe.

The UK contingent will be taking more than 500 people to the event, where 5,000 participants from 80 countries will embark on nine days of adventure, fun and discovery from Tuesday, July 25, to Wednesday, August 2.

Craig said: “I am looking forward to learning new skills and experiencing new cultures, and passing on those skills to my Explorer Scouts locally.

“Attending the World Scout Moot in Iceland will be a real adventure and I can’t wait.”

Participants will stay at the National Scout Centre on the banks of Lake Ulfljotsvatn.

They will be able to interact with Scouts, and visit Geysir, and the waterfalls of Gullfoss.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “I’d just like to say a massive good luck to our brilliant UK contingent.

“They are heading off to the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland and I am sure it is going to be a trip to remember.”