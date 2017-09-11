A16 closed temporarily after car hits telegraph pole

The A16 Sibsey Road was closed temporarily this afternoon (Monday) after a car hit a telegraph pole.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said they were called to the incident, which took place near to the Midway Garage, at 1.02pm.

They said the road was closed temporarily while cables were cleared off the road, but was now reopened.

There was no mention of injuries on the police log.

One witness told The Standard the telegraph pole had been split ‘almost vertically’ in two.