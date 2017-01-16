Appeal after dog allegedly stolen from outside Boston supermarket

The family of a dog which was allegedly stolen from outside a Boston supermarket have appealed for anyone with information to come forward to help recover their beloved pet.

The dog was left outside Asda, on Lister Way, at around 4.30pm on January 13, while a member of the family, from Nottinghamshire, went inside to purchase a pair of jeans.

When the family member returned outside they found the dog had gone and only the lead was left.

Mr J. Cash, the brother-in-law of the dog’s owner said the family were very concerned.

He said their daughter, a young girl, was ‘distraught’ and that the dog was one of her best friends.

He said a woman ‘with glasses’ had petted the dog before the incident and the family were hoping she might have witnessed what happened.

He implored anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police confirmed the incident had been reported as theft at 4.25pm.

They said store CCTV had been examined.

Anyone with information should contact the force on non-emergency number 101 quoting 334 of January 13.