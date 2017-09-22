Appeal after man rendered unconscious during ‘large scale disturbance’ left with serious facial injuries

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a ‘large scale disturbance’ which resulted in a man being left unconcious and with serius facial injuries last month.

The incident took place on August 27, and police say they were called at 1.33am to the incident which started after an altercation between a group of women in the Stump and Candle public house spilt out into the street and several other parties became involved.

A spokesman said: “During the fracas a 39 year old man was rendered unconscious.

“He was taken to hospital and has since undergone surgery for his injuries.”

Officers are reviewing CCTV of the area but are appealing for witnesses to come forward to provide further information.

Anyone who can assist the investigation should contact DC Adams or DS Stafford at Boston CID via the 101 number, quoting incident 44 of August 27.

Alternatively report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.