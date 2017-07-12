Appeal ahead of annual women’s charity tractor run

Organisers of an annual women’s charity tractor run have made an appeal for help ahead of this year’s event.

More tractors and female drivers are needed for the 2017 Lincolnshire Ladies Tractor Road Run, due to be held near Boston in aid of Cancer Research UK on Sunday, July 16.

Over the past seven years, the event has raised more than £30,000 for the charity.

Anyone interested in taking part this year just needs to find a tractor and enter.

For details, call Julie on 01205 361636, Emma on 01205 751104, email ladiesroadrun@talktalk.net, or search for Lincolnshire Ladies Tractor Road Run on Facebook.