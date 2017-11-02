Appeal for information after attempted handbag snatch

Police have put out an appeal after a man on a push bike tried to snatch a woman’s handbag in Boston two weeks ago.

The incident is said to have happened while the woman was walking on Windsor Bank, in Boston, on October 21, at about 11.50am.

Officers said the offender is described as white with fair, short hair, wearing a black jacket with purple writing.

Anyone with information should call 101 non-emergency number with reference number 17000455503 and ask for PC 887 Wheeler.