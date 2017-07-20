Appeal for woman to ‘let us know she is safe and well’

Police are appealing for a missing woman to make contact a ‘let us know she is safe and well’.

Lorraine Wardle, 57, from Fishtoft, has not been seen since she left her home address at 11am last Wednesday (July 12).

She was last seen driving away in a white Peugeot van, and has connections with Peterborough.

She is described as being a white British female, 5ft 2inches, with dark brown hair.

If you have seen Lorraine, or have any information concerning her current whereabouts, call 101, quoting incident number 288 of July 12.