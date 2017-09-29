Appeal launched to find missing Michal

Police have issued an appeal for help in finding a 33-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Michal Jadczak was reported missing from his home in Boston and is described as white, 6’3”, brown hair and last seen wearing a black jacket and black trousers.

Officers say he may be in his car - a blue Audi A4 registration MF2 FDK.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with incident reference number 252 of September 26.