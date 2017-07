A 34-year-old man has been arrested after another man was seriously injured in a collision with a van on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Nortfolk Street, in Boston, at about 12.45pm.

They said the 34-year-old Boston man was later arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are urged to call 101 with incident reference number 238 of 1 July.