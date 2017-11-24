Boston man charged with dealing class A drugs after series of raids

A Boston man has been charged with four counts of supplying class A drugs following a series of raids in the town.

Nico Murphy, 21, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston was charged with four counts of supplying class A drugs and was remanded to appear before Lincoln Magistrates this morning, Friday November 24.

Two more men, aged between 18 and 21, arrested during raids yesterday in Peck Avenue, Revesby Avenue, Windsor Bank and Witham Town, have been released under investigation.

The enforcement was carried out as part of Lincolnshire Police’s ongoing commitment to eradicate drugs from the streets of Lincolnshire and follows the recent successes officers have had in Skegness.

Over the past few weeks 12 people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in the area of which eight have been charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn said: “We’ve had some really positive results on the east coast recently and on this occasion our intelligence took us to Boston. The information we receive from residents is vital to our investigations and people are making a big difference by letting us know where they think drugs are being dealt. Please keep your information coming – you are making a huge difference.

“We work tirelessly to eradicate illegal drugs from our streets and those found to be suppling such substances should expect a visit from us. With seven people charged over the last few weeks that’s almost one person every other day. The odds are not good for those supplying drugs – we will find more offenders and robust action will be taken against them.”