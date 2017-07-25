Boston man jailed after five burglaries in four nights in town

A man who committed five burglaries during four nights in Boston has been sentenced to six years and eight months at Lincoln Crown Court.

The court heard how 50-year-old James Whiley, from Boston, broke into five properties and stole a selection of cash, gadgets, bank cards, documents and watches.

Whiley, residing in Bath Gardens, burgled properties on York Street, Cherry Walk, Blackthorn Lane, Lindis Road and Monteith Crescent between June 21 and June 25.

He pleaded guilty yesterday, Monday July 24 to five burglary charges and one theft relating to stealing a set of house keys before breaking into a house on Cherry Walk.

Detective Constable Toby Manley, Boston CID, said: “These crimes were very serious offences and have been very traumatic for those involved. I am glad that this person will not have any opportunities to commit further crimes for a long time.

Burglaries such as these can have a devastating effect on people. I hope now that people affected can feel at ease knowing that this man has been taken off the streets.”

All of the offences took place during the early hours of the morning.

During the night of July 21, Whiley used a knife stolen from the properties garage, to break into a house on York Street.

Two nights later, Whiley broke into a property on Cherry Walk. Again using a knife stolen from the properties garage, he then cut a hole into the garden tent where the family were sleeping, eventually stealing the house keys and letting himself into the house.

The 50-year-old broke into another property on Blackthorn lane 24 hours later, stealing another selection of items including a laptop and a handbag.

A property on Lindis Road and a property on Monteith Crescent were then broken into on the fourth night of the incidents. This time, Whiley opened a selection of unopened new baby cards to search for cash, before breaking into a property where children were sleeping upstairs.

Whiley was found wearing one of the watches he stole, when he was arrested by Officers.