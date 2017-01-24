BREAKING: Skegness man jailed for murdering Boston mum of two

A Skegness man who murdered a young mum of two has been jailed for life.

Casey Scott, 29, strangled and stabbed Lenuta Haidemac, 28, in Drummond Road in the town.

JAILED: Casey Scott

Lenuta, who was operating as a sex worker, went to Scott’s flat after he requested her attend his home.

The mother was found dead on the bathroom floor of the premises after the alarm was raised when she failed to return from the appointment.

Lenuta had been living in Boston with her partner and their two children after moving to the UK from Romania in 2015.

Scott had pleaded guilty to Lenuta’s murder on July 20, last year, at a hearing earlier this month.

Passing a life sentence at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday), Judge Michael Heath told Scott he killed Lenuta in a ‘brutal’ manner.

The judge ordered Scott to serve a minimum of 19 years’ imprisonment before he can be considered for parole.

Senior investigating officer DCI Diane Coulson said: “Whatever happened that day, it left a family grieving the loss of a much-loved young woman.”

