Care worker stole thousands from elderly client who was due to get married

A care worker who stole thousands of pounds from an elderly woman she was looking after was today (Friday) jailed for nine months at Lincoln Crown Court.

Vicky Boardman, who was employed by a private care company to look after the woman, persuaded her victim to loan her cash and then to hand over her bank card and PIN number.

Jonathan Dunn, prosecuting, said the victim , who suffered mobility problems and used a wheelchair, told Boardman that she was saving up money to get married.

The victim only discovered the cash had gone when she went to pay for items for her forthcoming wedding. She believed she should have had £10,000 in her account but there was less than £150 left.

Mr Dunn said “The defendant was the victim’s professional carer.

“The victim was a lady who had suffered a stroke and her mobility was limited. She used a walking frame in her own accommodation but outside she used a wheelchair.

“It seems that the defendant started off with a number of sob stories saying things such as her credit card had been cloned and her house had been flooded.

“Over a period of time this defendant having been given the PIN number for her card went shopping on her own account and made purchases which the victim had never seen.

“There was £10,000 in the account at the start but there was £124 left when she came to organise her own wedding. Her husband-to-be had to foot the bill.”

When police became involved Boardman claimed she had always acted honestly and that the old lady knew what she was doing.

Boardman, 43, of Fenside Road, Boston, admitted a charge of fraud involving a total of £6,000. She was jailed for nine months.

Deputy Judge Michael Stokes QC , passing sentence, told her “The victim was 84 years of age. She had suffered a stroke and was particularly vulnerable although mentally she appears to have been alert.

“In breach of the rules you borrowed money from her. You gained access to her credit card and you then exploited her.

“The message must go out that those who exploit the vulnerable and the elderly in this way will be punished.”

James Gray, in mitigation, said that Boardman gave in to temptation.

He told the court “She has been in two abusive relationships. Those relationships have had a significant impact bon her mental health.”