CCTV released after distraction burglary at pub

Police are investigating a distraction burglary at the Angel Inn in the High Street, Wainfleet.

Shortly after 1pm on Friday September 1, a man went into the pub and deliberately blocked the toilet. Whilst staff were distracted dealing with the blockage, the man is alleged to have gone behind the bar and stolen cash.

The man is described as a white male in his late 50s or early 60s, 6ft tall, slim build, with short grey hair., walked with a limp. He was wearing blue denim jeans and a blue denim shirt that had a distinctive rip under his right breast pocket.He wore glasses and walked with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Emma Dodsworth on 101, quoting incident number 382 of 1st September.