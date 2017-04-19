CCTV released after Spalding car theft

CCTV has today, Wednesday April 19, been released of men police want to trace in connection with a car theft from a business park.

Officers investigating the theft of a Ford Focus from Mars Recovery in Stumps Lane, Spalding, on Sunday February 19 at 2.30pm would like to speak with the men pictured as they believe they may be able to assist with inquiries.

Do you recognise this man?

If you recognise these men please call 101 quoting incident 131 of 19 February. To report anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.