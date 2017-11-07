CCTV released after theft from Boston shop

CCTV has been released of two men police want to speak to in connection with a theft.

Officers are investigating the theft of a mobile phone from the Vodafone store in Strait Bargate, Boston, on October 15.

The theft happened shortly after 1pm that afternoon.

If you know the identity of the men in the image, please contact PC 417 Rooke at Boston Police Station by calling 101 and quoting incident number 213 of 15th October