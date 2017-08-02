CCTV released after vandals cause £5,000 worth of damage to Boston playpark

Vandals have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to safety flooring at the playpark in Wellington Road, Boston.

The matting was pulled up at approx 5pm on Monday July 17 and will cost around £5,000 for the council to replace.

Do you recognise these people?

PC Michael Bradley is investigating the incident and would like to hear from anyone with information about those responsible.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 286 of 18th July.