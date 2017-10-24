CCTV released as police search for man who ‘may assist’ theft investigation

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man who may be able to assist an investigation into a theft from a Boston store earlier this month.

Officers say a man is alleged to have left the One Stop Shop, in Kingsway, at around 4.10pm on Monday, October 2, without paying for several items.

They have released CCTV of a male that ‘may be able to assist our investigation’.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 321 of October 2.

To report anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.