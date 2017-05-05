CCTV released following attempted burglary at Boston nightclub

CCTV has been released of three people police ant to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary at Pirana nightclub in Sibsey Lane, Boston.

During the early hours of Saturday April 22, the offenders attempted to gain entry through a window but were unsuccessful.

Do you recognise these people?

Police are keen to trace a group captured on CCTV around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Katie Munroe on 101, quoting incident number 219 of 22nd April.