CCTV released of man following assault in Boston

CCTV has been released following an assault in Boston.

PC Seb Langham is investigating an assault that took place in the B&M store in Lawrence Lane, Boston, at around 3.55pm on Wednesday May 3.

Police would like to trace the man in the CCTV image as he may be able to assist the enquiry. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, baggy blue jeans and a black hoody with white cords.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Langham by calling 101 and quoting incident number 286 of 4th May.