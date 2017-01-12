CCTV released of man wanted in connection with unique race car body parts in Boston

CCTV of a man has been released by police investigating a burglary and vehicle theft in Boston.

At 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 10, the offender gained access to a property on Field Street and stole the keys to a black Vauxhall Vivaro van, registration DY61 VWH. The van was then driven away.

The stolen van

The van contained the unique body panelling for a Mark 1 Lotus Cortina, along with 3 boxes of aluminium vehicle radiators marked up with Team Deville racing tape.

Police are keen to trace the man in the CCTV image as he may have important information to assist the enquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 202 of 10th January.