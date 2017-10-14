Chance to find out about police volunteer roles

There will be a chance to find out more about volunteering with Lincolnshire Police later this month.

A recruitment event is set to take place at Boston Police Station on Tuesday, October 24, from 7pm.

Volunteer roles include Special Constables, Police Community Support Officers, Police Support Officers and Police Cadets.

A force spokesman said: “People volunteer for all sorts of reasons, whether it be to give something back to your community or gain invaluable experience if you a looking ahead to a career in policing.

“Whatever your motivation, there are plenty of different roles to choose from.”

Complementing the role of regular officers, special constables have the same warranted powers and uniform as a PC.

VPCSOs help provide a visible policing presence in local communities, aiding policing teams in providing reassurance to communities, conduct patrols, visit schools and other community groups, and help to tackle priorities such as anti-social behaviour.

PSVs provide additional support to officers and staff across the force, freeing up valuable time with roles including: Vehicle Cleaner and Equipment Control, admin and team support.

Lincolnshire Police Cadet Corps gives young people aged 14-18 an insight into specific policing issues.

For more information email volunteers@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call 01522 947063.