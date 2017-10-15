Children’s services brought to prison

A new deal will see two children’s charities running the visitor centre and overseeing children’s visits at prisons including North Sea Camp.

The Lincolnshire Action Trust has partnered with Ipswich-based Ormiston Families to put together a successful joint tender which will also see them overseeing the Storybook Dads project.

The Lincolnshire Action Trust works across the Midlands to deliver a proactive and innovative partnership approach to achieve the care, resettlement and rehabilitation of offenders, those at risk of offending and their families.

Chief executive Alison Goddard said: “This collaboration is an exciting development for both organisations. We are looking forward to continuing the great work we do in Lincolnshire’s prisons.”

Ormiston Families supports children, young people and families to manage the challenges they face, and improve their life chances.

“It provides wide-ranging support for children and young people, from mental health services, to help to bridge the gap between home and school, and give support for those affected by imprisonment, domestic abuse and much more.

Mark Heasman, Chief Executive of Ormiston Families, said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Lincolnshire Action Trust.

“It is great to be expanding our portfolio of prisons under our Unite Programme and working alongside exceptional organisations to offer support, guidance and advice to those affected by imprisonment.

“Visiting a parent, relative or family friend in prison can be an extremely traumatic and confusing process, especially for a child or young person.”

The two charities will also oversee HMP Lincoln and HMP Stockton.