Concern growing for 17-year-old Boston girl after “out of character” disappearance

Police are appealing for a missing Boston teenager to make contact and let someone know she is safe and well.

17 year-old Wioletta Szymanik was last seen leaving her home in Boston on Wednesday August 2, but has not made contact with her family since and has not been contactable on her phone.

This is out of character for her and concern is growing for her welfare.

Wioletta is 5’7” tall, of slim build, with very long brown hair. She was wearing blue skinny jean shorts, a black t-shirt, black jacket and red Puma shoes. She was carrying a green rucksack with red and white flowers on it.

We are urging Wioletta to make contact on the 101 number. If there are reasons why speaking to police might be difficult for her, contact can be made to the Missing People charity on 116 000.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen her is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 428 of 2nd August.